Weather Update for Karachi

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted hot, and humid weather in the districts of country's southeastern region including the provincial capital Karachi during the next 24 hours.

Karachi Rain Update

Met Office predicted that there is no chance of fresh rains in Sindh and port city is not anticipated to experience a fresh spell of downpour.

Karachi temperature today

On Tuesday, the mercury reached 32°C at noon, while the temperature is expected to drop to 29 or 30°C in the evening.

Karachi Air Quality

Karachi’s air quality was recorded 92 on Tuesday, which is not healthy. According to AccuWeather, the air reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Experts suggest reducing time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Meanwhile, a continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected over most plain areas of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in northeast Punjab, Kashmir and its adjoining areas.