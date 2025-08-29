Field Marshal Asim Munir visits flood affected areas of Punjab

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir visited flood affected areas of Punjab including Sialkot Sector, Shakargarh, Narowal and Kartarpur.

The visit was aimed to review the flood situation and the ongoing rescue and relief efforts in the area, ISPR said in a statement.

Field Marshal Asim Munir was given a comprehensive brief on the prevailing situation and the preparations for the next spell of rains.

COAS appreciated the troops and the civil administration for their coordinated and untiring efforts in rescuing and providing relief to the masses in affected areas.

The field marshal also interacted with the affected Sikh community of the area and assured the community that all religious sites affected during floods, including Durbar Sahib Kartarpur, will be completely revived to their original condition at priority.

COAS reiterated that it is the responsibility of the state and its institutions to protect the minorities and their religious sites and the state of Pakistan will leave no stone unturned to uphold its responsibility towards the minorities.

The Sikh Community welcomed the arrival of COAS with warmth at the flood affected areas of Sialkot Sector. The Sikh Community thanked the army chief for the services being extended by the civil administration and the Army during the calamity.

COAS also undertook the aerial flyover of Durbar Sahib Kartarpur. During interaction with representatives of civil administration, COAS appreciated the proactive response which helped minimise the loss of lives and property.

While interacting with troops, the COAS commended their high morale, operational readiness, and commitment for serving the nation. He appreciated their services for the people during rescue and relief operations under challenging circumstances.

Upon his arrival, Field Marshal Asim Munir was received by Corps Commander Gujranwala.