Wateen, WorldCall, Telecard lose licenses in PTA action over unpaid dues

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) cancelled LDI Licenses of major operators over Rs81Billion liabilities.

The national telecom authority revoked Long Distance and International (LDI) licenses of some of country’s biggest operators including WorldCall, Wateen Telecom, Telecard, CircleNet, and Wise Communication System, after years of mounting disputes over unpaid dues and non-compliance.

The move comes despite protective court orders that had kept these firms afloat, showing PTA’s toughest stance yet against defaulters in the telecom sector.

According to official records, the companies’ license renewals had been frozen since 2024 due to unpaid contributions, including APC for the Universal Service Fund, Late Payment Additional Fees (LPAF), and penalties. Together, LDI operators owe a staggering Rs80billion, though five players including WorldCall, Wateen, and Telecard had offered to clear just Rs 8.2 billion of their principal dues in installments.

This unprecedented cancellation sent shockwaves through Pakistan’s telecom industry, raising questions about future of LDI services, investor confidence, and the survival of struggling operators.