CDF Asim Munir visits POF, reviews defence production and upgrades

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir visited Pakistan’s largest defence industrial complex, Pakistan Ordinance Factory (POF) in Wah.

The visit focused on reviewing POF’s production capabilities, export potential and contributions towards the country’s defence industrial base, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.

During the visit, COAS & CDF was briefed on various aspects of POF’s operations and its role in strengthening national defence through the indigenous development and production of a diverse range of military equipment.

He also witnessed the tests and trials of locally designed and manufactured arms and ammunition, highlighting POF’s commitment to innovation, self-reliance and enhancing Pakistan’s defence production capabilities.

COAS & CDF was presented with an overview on progress of the corporatization process following the enactment of the DIPRA Ordinance.

The Field Marshal was also apprised about the ongoing indigenisation and upgradation efforts through the installation of two new industrial plants, which are likely to commence production by the end of current year.

The visit underscored the military’s commitment to advancing self-reliance, indigenous production and technological innovation in Pakistan’s defence sector.