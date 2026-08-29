Ex-Army Officers roped in to Monitor Schools in Punjab

LAHORE – Punjab is bringing in ex-Army officers to strengthen monitoring on the ground as provincial government looks to make school inspections more regular and effective across the region.

Under Punjab Education Foundation (PEF), the government plans to hire 28 Monitoring and Evaluation Officers (MEOs) in the first phase across 22 districts. Of these, 21 positions will be reserved for military personnel, while seven will be open to civilians.

These Officers will be hired on one-year contracts with monthly salary of Rs60,000, along with other benefits and facilities under Education Department rules. They will also be given official motorcycles to make school visits and field inspections easier. Applications have been invited from GCOs and NCOs, with the deadline set for September 7, 2026. The government may also extend the contracts beyond the initial year, while recruitment in more districts is planned for the second phase.

There could also be some relief for around 150,000 School Teaching Interns (STIs) currently working in Punjab’s schools on temporary, daily-wage arrangements.

Education Department has proposed extending their contracts for another nine months, keeping them in schools until March 2027 and covering the ongoing academic session.

A summary seeking approval has been sent to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. If approved, the Education Department will issue a formal notification.