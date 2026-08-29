Gold Prices in Pakistan Today – Latest Gold Rates – 29 August 2026

Per Tola Gold price in Pakistan remains at Rs483,036 on Saturday. The latest rates keep gold close to the record levels seen during the recent rally, as the precious metal continues to attract strong interest from buyers and investors.

Latest Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Category Today’s Rate 24K Gold – Per Tola Rs483,036 24K Gold – 10 Grams Rs414,125 22K Gold – Per Tola Rs442,783 21K Gold – Per Tola Rs422,657 18K Gold – Per Tola Rs362,277

Rates may vary slightly between cities and individual dealers depending on market conditions, purity and the timing of the update.

Gold Price Trend

The domestic gold market has remained on a strong upward trajectory in recent days. After several consecutive gains, the price of 24K gold has moved above the Rs480,000-per-tola threshold, keeping the market firmly bullish.

The recent rally has also brought gold closer to the Rs500,000-per-tola psychological level, although further movement will depend on international bullion prices, currency fluctuations and local market demand.

Gold Price in Lahore

In Lahore, 24K gold is trading at roughly Rs486,536–Rs486,550 per tola, while prices for lower-purity gold remain comparatively lower.

Category Approximate Rate 24K Gold Rs483,036–483,550 22K Gold Rs442,783 21K Gold Rs422,657 18K Gold Rs362,277

Several factors influence gold prices in Pakistan. International gold prices remain one of the biggest drivers, while changes in the Pakistani rupee’s value against the US dollar can also affect local rates.

Strong domestic demand, investor interest and uncertainty in global financial markets can further support gold prices.

For buyers, the final price may be different from the quoted market rate because jewellery typically includes making charges and other dealer costs.

With gold already trading above Rs480,000 per tola, market participants are closely watching whether the rally will continue. Any major movement in international gold prices or the exchange rate could quickly influence domestic rates.