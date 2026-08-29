Gujrat’s 4-Year-Old Noor Fatima raped, killed and thrown into Drain by cousin

GUJRAT – Another horrifying case of child sexual assault reported in Punjab, this time in Gujrat’s Jalalpur Jattan, where four-year-old Noor Fatima allegedly disappeared after being lured away by her 13-year-old cousin, only for police to later uncover her alleged abduction, rape and brutal murder.

Noor Fatima went missing from Kareem Daad village on Thursday, and the little girl was last seen with her cousin Faizan.

After searching for his daughter for days, Haider approached police and lodged a complaint. Authorities initially registered a case under sections related to kidnapping, and started probe.

The investigation took disturbing turn after cops detained the teenage suspect. According to police sources, Faizan allegedly told investigators that he had taken Noor Fatima to an isolated location after offering to buy her ice cream.

Police said the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted the child, after which she became unconscious. He allegedly placed her in a sack and disposed of her in a rainwater drain. A Rescue 1122 operation is now underway to search the drain and recover Noor Fatima’s body.

The case has sent shockwaves through the area, coming just a day after another disturbing incident in Gujrat district. On August 26, two sisters and the two-year-old daughter of one of them were found dead in a pond in Dinga. Police are initially examining the possibility of drowning, while the circumstances surrounding the deaths remain under investigation.

Another minor allegedly assaulted in Rawalpindi

Meanwhile, another similar case involving a 12-year-old girl was reported in Rawalpindi’s Westridge area. The girl had reportedly left her home in Mohalla Sulemanabad on Thursday night to collect firewood but did not return. Her father, Gulfraz, a labourer, said he searched for her throughout the night.

Next morning, he allegedly spotted Nazimullah taking his daughter with him. The girl reportedly told her father that the suspect had deceived her, taken her into a sitting room and sexually assaulted her.

Relatives and residents gathered after the incident came to light and allegedly assaulted the suspect. Footage of the alleged beating also surfaced. Nazimullah reportedly flees before police arrived.

Police high ups ordered officers to supervise the investigation and arrest the suspect. Police registered a case on the father’s complaint and are conducting efforts to trace the alleged offender.