Defense, Trade, and Diplomacy in focus as Deputy PM Dar meets Egyptian FM

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Egypt reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to deepen cooperation across all sectors, signaling a renewed era of brotherly partnership, the Foreign Office (FO) said Sunday.

Ishaq Dar met Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdelatty and the discussions took place ahead of a pivotal two-day quadrilateral forum bringing together the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Egypt. Two sides discussed strategies ahead of potential US-Iran talks, and facilitate crucial dialogue. Although neither Washington nor Tehran will attend, experts view the forum as a critical step toward a broader diplomatic breakthrough.

Dar and Abdelatty reaffirmed intent to strengthen ties across defense, security, trade, investment, and health. The meeting follows a series of high-level exchanges, including Abdelatty’s recent visits to Riyadh and Pakistan, where he met Dar, President Asif Ali Zardari, and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the progress in defense and security cooperation, agreeing to expand training exchanges and institutional collaboration. They also emphasized the importance of reviving trade and investment, activating mechanisms like the Joint Ministerial Commission, and promoting business-to-business partnerships.

Dar praised Egypt’s continued health sector support, particularly in combating Hepatitis-C, and welcomed ongoing collaboration. On the Middle East crisis, Pakistan and Egypt stressed restraint, de-escalation, and resolving conflicts through diplomacy. Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast support for the Palestinian people and condemned Israeli aggression in Gaza and the West Bank, while recognizing Egypt’s crucial role in facilitating humanitarian aid, including support for Pakistan’s relief efforts.

Both countries pledged to maintain close coordination at global platforms, including the UN and OIC, solidifying a shared vision for regional stability.

DPM Dar will chair the two-day quadrilateral meeting, expected to produce in-depth discussions on easing regional tensions and will include a call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Egyptian FM Abdelatty and Turkiye’s Hakan Fidan arrived last night, with Saudi Arabia’s Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud expected later today. Analysts say this forum could set the stage for a significant diplomatic breakthrough in the region.