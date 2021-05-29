PM Imran satisfied with Pakistan’s nuclear capabilities
Share
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday expressed his full confidence in Pakistan’s nuclear capability and protection to strengthen the national defence.
During his visit to the National Command Authority Nuclear Facility of the Strategic Forces Command, he appreciated and acknowledged the untiring efforts of all scientists and personnel associated with Pakistan’s Strategic Programme.
During the visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan was apprised of various facets of Pakistan’s Strategic Programme.
Earlier, on his arrival, the prime minister was received by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of the Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza and Director General Strategic Plans Division Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj.
- PM Imran satisfied with Pakistan’s nuclear capabilities10:18 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Pakistan proud of its contribution to UN peacekeeping in six decades09:46 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Canada in mourning as remains of 215 children found at closed school09:25 PM | 29 May, 2021
- The Price of War: Israeli paper carries photos of children killed in ...08:48 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Record Breaking: Small shop rented out for Rs1.25 billion in ...08:02 PM | 29 May, 2021
-
- Doppelganger alert: Aiman Khan’s lookalike spotted on social media06:20 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Esra Bilgiç starts shooting for her upcoming drama06:00 PM | 29 May, 2021
-
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Pakistani FM reaches Turkey on diplomatic mission to highlight ...05:56 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021