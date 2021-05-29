PM Imran satisfied with Pakistan’s nuclear capabilities
10:18 PM | 29 May, 2021
PM Imran satisfied with Pakistan’s nuclear capabilities
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday expressed his full confidence in Pakistan’s nuclear capability and protection to strengthen the national defence. 

During his visit to the National Command Authority Nuclear Facility of the Strategic Forces Command, he appreciated and acknowledged the untiring efforts of all scientists and personnel associated with Pakistan’s Strategic Programme. 

During the visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan was apprised of various facets of Pakistan’s Strategic Programme.

Earlier, on his arrival, the prime minister was received by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of the Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza and Director General Strategic Plans Division Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj. 

