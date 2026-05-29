Dar engages Marco Rubio in Washington as Pakistan pushes Urgent Iran Peace Mediation

WASHINGTON – Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar called on US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington for high-level talks focused on Pakistan–US ties and regional developments. The meeting comes amid rising Middle East tensions, with Islamabad pushing to support de-escalation efforts between US and Iran.

Dar is scheduled to address the media amid the political significance Islamabad is attaching to the visit. The meeting comes at a time of heightened geopolitical tension, as Pakistan intensifies efforts to position itself as a mediator between Washington and Tehran.

The South Asian nation recently stepped up diplomatic engagement with Iran, including high-level visits by Pakistani officials, as part of a broader push to help de-escalate regional hostilities and explore pathways toward longer-term stability.

The agenda will focus on reviewing bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United States, while also exchanging views on major regional and global developments of mutual concern. Officials have framed the talks as an opportunity to reassess ties and coordinate on pressing international issues.

The backdrop to the meeting is a volatile regional environment marked by escalating confrontations involving Iran, Israel, and the United States. Against this tense scenario, analysts suggest the Dar–Rubio encounter could prove strategically significant, potentially strengthening US–Pakistan coordination and opening space for broader diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions and exploring the possibility of a wider US–Iran peace framework.