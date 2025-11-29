‘Rule of Law’ at stake as UN criticizes Pakistan’s Lifetime Immunity for top leaders

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government granted lifetime immunity to country’s top civil and military leaders, a controversial move critics UN warned would dent accountability, the rule of law, and fundamental rights.

United Nations sounds alarm over Pakistan’s recent constitutional amendments, with High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk calling these sweeping changes “severely undermine judicial independence” and raise serious concerns about military accountability, the rule of law, and respect for fundamental rights.

In a statement, Türk raised questions at hasty manner in which Islamabad passed latest amendments, warning that authorties bypassed “comprehensive consultation and debate with the legal community and civil society”. He said these changes are “contrary to the principles that form the foundation of the rule of law and guarantee the protection of human rights in Pakistan.”

Under these amendments, a new Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) has been granted full authority over constitutional cases, a role previously reserved for Supreme Court. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court’s jurisdiction has been restricted to civil and criminal cases.

The reforms also overhaul the system of judicial appointments, promotions, and transfers, sparking fears that Pakistan’s judiciary could be increasingly vulnerable to political influence. Türk noted that the first Chief Justice of the FCC, along with his assisting judges, has already been appointed by the President in consultation with the Prime Minister, raising questions about executive control over the judiciary.

“These major changes increase risk of judiciary being subjected to political interference and executive control,” Türk warned. “Neither the executive nor the parliament should be in a position to control or guide the judiciary. Courts must remain independent and free from political influence in their decisions.”

He stressed that judicial independence is fundamental for democracy and human rights, saying “where judges are not independent, experience shows that the law cannot operate equally for everyone, and protecting human rights under political pressure becomes extremely difficult.”

The amendments go further, granting lifetime immunity from criminal prosecution and arrest to the President, Field Marshal, Marshal of the Air Force, and Admiral of the Fleet. Türk cautioned that such sweeping immunity provisions weaken accountability.