Asad Umar clears the air after PTI leaders seen 'fighting' on container
Web Desk
01:05 PM | 29 Oct, 2022
Asad Umar clears the air after PTI leaders seen 'fighting' on container
Source: PTI(Twitter )/screengrabs
Share

LAHORE – Former finance minister Asad Umar has responded to a clip showing PTI leaders engaging in a heated argument on the container as the former ruling party is marching on the capital for early elections.

While the container of motorized caravan carrying ousted prime minister Imran Khan and PTI leaders moved slowly towards the capital, a rare event was captured from the container.

In the clip, PTI leader Asad Umar and Hammad Azhar could be seen having a heated debate while party chairman Imran Khan standing with them. Umar can also be seen shouting at other party leaders in the heat of the moment.

The viral clip also triggered different speculations as there was no audio of it and several activists, journalist, PML-N leaders, and Khan’s critics came up with different theories.

Amid the speculations, Asad Umar clarified that the heated argument stemmed to the malfunction of the generator, saying the second generator was also stuck amid their ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ march.

MPA Khurram Laghari leaves PTI hours before long ... 05:20 PM | 28 Oct, 2022

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial lawmaker from Punjab Khurram Sohail Khan Laghari parted ways ...

The PTI Secretary General also cheered seeing the enthusiasm and passion of Lahorees in the country’s cultural capital.

More From This Category
PM Shehbaz leaves for maiden China visit next week
05:30 PM | 29 Oct, 2022
Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in gun battle ...
05:10 PM | 29 Oct, 2022
Astore Markhor hunting permit auctioned for ...
03:23 PM | 29 Oct, 2022
Internet services disrupted in Lahore, other ...
02:26 PM | 29 Oct, 2022
Guantanamo prisoner Saifullah Paracha reaches ...
01:38 PM | 29 Oct, 2022
#vuresultnamanzoor: Virtual University students ...
02:00 PM | 29 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Feroze Khan launches his Youtube channel
04:53 PM | 29 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr