13 injured in hand grenade attack on police vehicle in Dera Murad Jamali

DERA MURAD JAMALI – Thirteen people, including two police officers, were injured in a hand grenade attack on a police mobile in Dera Murad Jamali.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ghulam Sarwar Bhayo, unknown assailants threw a hand grenade at a police vehicle patrolling near Shah Petrol Pump on Wednesday, injuring 13 people, including women and children.

The injured were identified as police officers Shamsuddin and Abdul Rasheed Junejo, along with Gul Babu, Mehd, Syed Khan, Nazir Solangi, Ahmed, Barkat Abro, Muhammad Nawaz Bhanger, Muhammad Ishaq Mengal, and Imam Bakhsh.

Following the explosion, heavy police contingents reached the site and cordoned off the area. The injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Police have launched an investigation and a search operation to find the attackers.