Court orders blocking of Aleema Khan’s CNIC, passport

RAWALPINDI – In a major development in the Rawalpindi Sadiqabad protest case, the court has ordered the blocking of Aleema Khan’s national identity card (CNIC).

According to judicial sources, the NADRA chairman will submit a detailed report to the court on October 30.

The court had earlier directed the blocking of her CNIC and passport, while the State Bank governor is also expected to present a report on the freezing of her bank accounts.

Statements of five witnesses will be recorded on October 30, with Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Amjad Ali Shah presiding over the hearing.

The court has also ordered that Aleema Khan be arrested and presented before the court tomorrow. Six arrest warrants have been issued against her so far.