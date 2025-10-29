Latest

Pakistan

Jaffar Express escapes rocket attack near Notal

By Web Desk
7:54 pm | Oct 29, 2025
SIBI – Jaffar Express has escaped rocket attack near notal while it was en route from Quetta to Peshawar.

According to police officials, a rocket attack targeted the Jaffar Express near Notal while it was en route from Quetta to Peshawar. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

Police said security forces responded immediately, but the attackers managed to flee. A search operation is currently underway in the area.

Officials confirmed that the Jaffar Express safely reached Dera Murad Jamali after the attack.

Web Desk

