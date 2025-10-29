Lahore AQI Update: City chokes under ‘Hazardous’ Air Pollution as AQI hits 563

LAHORE – Lahore, once city of Gardens, once again topped grim title of world’s most polluted metropolis, with Air Quality Index (AQI) readings hitting an alarming 563 on Wednesday.

The situation in the provincial capital is dire, with certain areas recording dangerously high AQI levels. AQI was recorded 692 at GCU and surrounding neighborhoods, 662 at Burky Road, 637 at AC Cantonment Office, 609 at Sanda Road, 575 in Allama Iqbal Town, and 503 at Askari-10.

Lahore AQI

The city is currently grappling with dangerously polluted air as city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) surged to 563, placing it in the “Hazardous” category. Residents have been warned to take extreme precautions, particularly children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions.

Environmental monitoring revealed that PM2.5 concentrations, fine particulate matter most harmful to human health, are now 71.4 times higher than the World Health Organization’s (WHO) recommended annual limit. Prolonged exposure to such levels can lead to severe respiratory and cardiovascular problems, as well as skin irritation.

Met Office warned that temperatures in Lahore would peak at 29°C during the afternoon, dropping to a minimum of 19°C, while humidity levels remained extremely high at 88%.

Karachi is not faring much better. The port city ranked fourth globally in terms of poor air quality, with an AQI of 173. Forecasts predict hot and dry weather, with maximum temperatures reaching 36°C and lows of 24°C. Winds were blowing at 23 kilometers per hour from the northeast, with humidity at 55%.

Health experts have sounded the alarm over rising cases of respiratory and skin diseases linked to the smog. Children and the elderly are particularly vulnerable, prompting doctors to urge residents to stay indoors whenever possible and wear facemasks if venturing outside is unavoidable.

As Lahore chokes under a blanket of hazardous pollution, authorities face mounting pressure to take urgent action before the crisis escalates further.