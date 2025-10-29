Mohsin Naqvi, Iranian President discuss regional security, bilateral ties

TEHRAN – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran, where both leaders discussed Pakistan-Iran relations and bilateral cooperation.

The Interior Minister briefed the Iranian President on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border situation. President Pezeshkian offered to play a brotherly role in easing Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions.

Mohsin Naqvi conveyed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s best wishes to President Pezeshkian, saying that Iran and Pakistan are partners in promoting regional peace and stability.

President Pezeshkian said Iran attaches special importance to its relations with Pakistan and will never forget its brotherly country’s unwavering support. He expressed satisfaction over bilateral relations and noted that both nations have immense opportunities to enhance cooperation.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also met separately with Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Ardeshir Larijani and his Iranian counterpart, Sikandar Momeni, in Tehran.

Larijani welcomed Naqvi at the Supreme National Security Council office, where both sides discussed strengthening Pakistan-Iran ties and security cooperation, including counterterrorism, anti-narcotics, and border management. They emphasized the need to enhance mutual coordination for greater cooperation.

Naqvi said Pakistan seeks to expand collaboration with Iran in security and anti-narcotics efforts. The Iranian Security Council Secretary noted that the positive progress in bilateral relations is encouraging.

The two Interior Ministers also discussed boosting cooperation on internal security matters. Naqvi congratulated Momeni on successfully hosting the ECO Ministerial Conference, saying the event would yield far-reaching outcomes for member states. He added that Pakistan aims to benefit from each other’s experiences on internal security issues.

Naqvi invited the Iranian Interior Minister to visit Pakistan, to which Momeni responded that he would soon visit Islamabad to meet his brother.

Momeni thanked Naqvi for attending the ECO Ministerial Conference. Federal Interior Secretary Khurram Agha, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran Muhammad Mudassir Tipu, and senior officials from the Iranian Interior Ministry and diplomatic corps were also present.