Saad Rizvi, hundreds of TLP Leaders added to Travel Ban List

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani authorities blocked around 300 Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) leaders from the provisional national identity list (PNLI), effectively preventing them from traveling abroad.

TLP chief Saad Rizvi, his brother Ans Rizvi, and 21 other senior officials are wanted in multiple cases across Lahore, Sheikhupura, and other districts. Authorities, including the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and provincial law enforcement, have been instructed to increase monitoring at border crossings, checkpoints, and airports to prevent any attempt to evade legal action. Officials fear that the Rizvi brothers may leverage their support network in Karachi to escape prosecution.

A senior Punjab official confirmed that the names were submitted to the federal government at the provincial government’s request. The individuals are reportedly listed in over 100 FIRs, including around 80 cases involving terrorism and other serious charges. Among the 290, 23 have been designated as senior leaders involved in financing and planning protests.

Authorities have identified suspected financial supporters through geofencing, bank account analysis, and other methods to trace funds transferred to the TLP. Relevant police officers have been provided these names to initiate proceedings under the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997, including adding them to the Fourth Schedule due to alleged links with extremist or sectarian groups.

In recent high-level meeting, Punjab Police expanded scope of investigations into cases from 2020 and 2021, involving attacks on law enforcement officers during TLP protests. Repeat offenders from these incidents have been re-identified to be pursued in connection with the 2025 riots.

Punjab government has been assigned to oversee the case preparation, including crime scene investigations, forensic analysis, geofencing, geo-mapping, and call data analysis. Imran Kishwar previously led the high-level investigation into the May 9 violent incidents.

The provincial administration government reached agreement with a group of moderate Sunni scholars to take over the management of 300 mosques and 125 madrasas previously administered by hardliner party.