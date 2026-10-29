Karachi road rage goes viral as woman jumps on car bonnet

KARACHI – A woman in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar Mor area flew into a rage after a rickshaw hit her car, damaging the rickshaw and other vehicles and blocking traffic on the road. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

According to police, the incident took place yesterday morning. Angered by the damage the rickshaw’s collision caused to her car, the woman sat in the rickshaw driver’s seat and kept demanding the keys to her vehicle. A large crowd gathered at the scene, bringing traffic to a halt on the road from Rashid Minhas Road towards Johar Mor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandsynario (@brandsynario)

In the viral video, the woman can be seen in an agitated state, trying to stop traffic. The footage shows that when a citizen tried to drive his car out, the woman climbed onto the bonnet of the moving vehicle, and the man pushed her off.

Police said a team arrived at the scene after being alerted and took the woman to the Shahrah-e-Faisal police station. Her family later came to the station and apologised, and assured that the losses of those affected would be compensated.