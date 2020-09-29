Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over LoC violations
Web Desk
05:32 PM | 29 Sep, 2020
Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over LoC violations
Share

ISLAMABAD – India’s Chargé d'affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia was summoned on Tuesday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to register Pakistan’s strong protest over ceasefire violations by Indian security forces at Line of Control.

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Tandar Sector of LoC, 15-year-old Waleed s/o Muhammad Fareed was martyred while Misbah Begum, 25, Zaheer Abbas, 45, Qasim Sain, 80, and Suleman, 26 sustained serious injuries.

“Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

“These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security,” it said.

Pakistani soldier martyred in Indian fire along LoC: ISPR

It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the Working Boundary, India could not divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons.

This year, India has committed 2387 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 19 martyrdom and serious injuries to 191 civilians.

More From This Category
Balochistan CM directs to launch Green Bus ...
10:38 AM | 30 Sep, 2020
FM Qureshi urges UNGA to declare ‘Int’l Day ...
09:52 AM | 30 Sep, 2020
Petroleum prices likely to be slashed by Rs2 per ...
09:16 AM | 30 Sep, 2020
COAS expresses heartfelt condolence on the sad ...
08:53 AM | 30 Sep, 2020
Pakistan reopens primary schools under strict ...
08:32 AM | 30 Sep, 2020
Two terrorists killed in Balochistan operation: ...
11:22 PM | 29 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Veteran actor Mirza Shahi passes away due to coronavirus
10:05 PM | 29 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr