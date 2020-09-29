Pakistani soldier martyred in Indian fire along LoC: ISPR
15-year-old boy killed, four others also injured as Indian troops violate ceasefire
Share
RAWALPINDI – A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred in an unprovoked fire by Indian troops from across the Line of Control (LoC), the de facto border stretched along Kashmir, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Tuesday.
The deceased has been identified as Sepoy Shafique, according to the military's media wing.
The Indian troops violated the ceasefire agreement in the Baroh and Tandar sectors.
A 15-year-old boy was killed also killed while four others including an elderly woman received injuries, it added.
The fire was aimed at targetting the civilian population areas along the LoC to inflict maximum casualties, the ISPR said.
“Pakistan army responded effectively, targeting those [Indian] posts which had initiated [the] fire and inflicted heavy losses on enemy in terms of men and material,” added the statement.
-
- Pakistan to establish National Emergency Helpline weeks after ...02:22 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
-
- Indian court acquits all 32 accused in Babri Mosque demolition case01:36 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
- Kuwait to swear in new Emir after Sheikh Sabah's death01:16 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
-
- Veteran actor Mirza Shahi passes away due to coronavirus10:05 PM | 29 Sep, 2020
- Jennifer Aniston reveals that she almost quit Hollywood04:48 PM | 29 Sep, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020