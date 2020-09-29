UNGA: Pakistan PM Imran to address Financing for Development summit
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the Financing for Development summit today on the sidelines of UN General Assembly Session.
This high-level event will be held virtually and is convened by the UN Secretary-General and the Prime Ministers of Canada and Jamaica.
It aims to articulate a coordinated and comprehensive multilateral response to the urgent financing for development crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Heads of State and Government are expected to adopt an ambitious menu of policy options for countries to recover in the short term, mobilize the financial resources to achieve the 2030 Agenda and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals.
Besides, the forum will review the global financial architecture to deliver the global standards and align with the SDGs, and strengthen the resilience and sustainability of countries over the medium to long term.
-
- Indian court acquits all 32 accused in Babri Mosque demolition case01:36 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
- Kuwait to swear in new Emir after Sheikh Sabah's death01:16 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
- Edu minister visits Islamabad schools as students rejoin classes ...12:48 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
- Pakistan confirms 5 new deaths, 747 cases of COVID-1912:23 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
- Veteran actor Mirza Shahi passes away due to coronavirus10:05 PM | 29 Sep, 2020
- Jennifer Aniston reveals that she almost quit Hollywood04:48 PM | 29 Sep, 2020
- The Boys – A massive Amazon hit all set to have a spin-off04:19 PM | 29 Sep, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020