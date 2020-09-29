UNGA: Pakistan PM Imran to address Financing for Development summit
Web Desk
06:20 PM | 29 Sep, 2020
UNGA: Pakistan PM Imran to address Financing for Development summit
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the Financing for Development summit today on the sidelines of UN General Assembly Session.

This high-level event will be held virtually and is convened by the UN Secretary-General and the Prime Ministers of Canada and Jamaica.

It aims to articulate a coordinated and comprehensive multilateral response to the urgent financing for development crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heads of State and Government are expected to adopt an ambitious menu of policy options for countries to recover in the short term, mobilize the financial resources to achieve the 2030 Agenda and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

Besides, the forum will review the global financial architecture to deliver the global standards and align with the SDGs, and strengthen the resilience and sustainability of countries over the medium to long term.

More From This Category
Indian court acquits all 32 accused in Babri ...
01:36 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
Edu minister visits Islamabad schools as students ...
12:48 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
Pakistan confirms 5 new deaths, 747 cases of ...
12:23 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
Virgin Atlantic allowed to operate directs ...
11:59 AM | 30 Sep, 2020
Balochistan CM directs to launch Green Bus ...
10:38 AM | 30 Sep, 2020
FM Qureshi urges UNGA to declare ‘Int’l Day ...
09:52 AM | 30 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Lion King sequel officially in the works
01:46 PM | 30 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr