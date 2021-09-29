IHC rejects bail pleas of Zahir Jaffer’s parents in Noor Mukadam murder case
ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday turned down the bail pleas made by parents of Zahir Jaffer, the prime accused in Noor Mukadam’s murder case.
Justice Amir Farooq announced the verdict, a week after the court reserved it after lawyers completed their arguments in the case.
Rejecting the bail pleas, the high court remarked in its detailed order that Zakir Jaffer and Ismat Adamjee had aided and abetted their son in the killing of Noor Mukadam, a daughter of former ambassador.
The court noted that Zahir’s parent knew about the abduction of Noor but they did not inform the police about it.
It added that Zakir Jaffer had informed the owner of Therapy Works about the situation but he did not try to contact the police.
The detailed order also referred to the Supreme Court's ruling that aiding and abetting a murder was as serious a crime as committing it.
The IHC also ordered that trial of Noor Mukadam murder case should be completed in two months.
Last week, a sessions court set October 6 as the date for framing charges against the prime accused and 11 others.
Noor Mukadam was found murdered at the residence of Zahir Jaffer, the prime suspect, in the capital's upscale Sector F-7/4 on Tuesday (July 20) last week.
Police registered a first information report (FIR) later the same day against the suspect, who was arrested from the crime scene, under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint filed by Noor's father.
