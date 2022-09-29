COAS Bajwa inaugurates Chaklala Cricket Ground
11:44 AM | 29 Sep, 2022
COAS Bajwa inaugurates Chaklala Cricket Ground
RAWALPINDI – Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has inaugurated the newly-renovated 501 Central Workshop Cricket Ground named Chaklala Cricket Ground, the military’s media wing said Thursday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations Pakistan said the cricket ground was upgraded to provide state-of-the-art sports facility to cricket fans, especially for the youth of twin cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

It added that the newly inaugurated sports facility will be available to students and cricket clubs of both cities to promote cricket and provide a healthy sports environment.

During his visit, the country’s top general commended the efforts of Rawalpindi Corps for renovating the old cricket ground and providing an excellent cricketing facility.

