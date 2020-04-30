Pakistan making all-out efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan is making all efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic with a robust and coordinated response.

While to Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, on telephone to discuss the latest developments surrounding the COVID-19 response, the premier emphasized that Pakistan is facing a dual challenge of overcoming the pandemic and saving people, particularly the most vulnerable segments of the population, from hunger due to lockdown.

He underlined that the government had put together a 8 billion dollar package to support the affected people and businesses.

Imran Khan appreciated the support provided by the Gates Foundation and other international partners during this unprecedented crisis and emphasized the continued urgency of the situation.

Speaking on the occasion, Bill Gates commended Pakistan's efforts in protecting the lives and livelihoods of vulnerable populations.

PM Imran and Bill Gates also discussed their shared priority of polio eradication and it was noticed that polio teams are supporting the training of frontline polio health workers on COVID-19, and using contact tracing, testing and communications methods to curb transmission, the Radio Pakistan reported.

In the context of the Coronavirus pandemic, they also discussed that routine immunization programs for children especially polio vaccination cannot be ignored.