Pm Shehbaz Leaves For China To Attend Sco Council Of Heads Of State Summit

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday left for Tianjin on an official visit to China at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar and the Prime Minister’s Adviser Tariq Fatemi are also accompanying him.

The prime minister will attend the 25th SCO Council of Heads of State Meeting in Tianjin and the 80th anniversary of the victory over Fascism in WWII in Beijing.

Shehbaz Sharif will also hold meetings with President Xi Jinping and Chinese Premier Li Qiang and will discuss multifaceted dimensions of Pakistan-China bilateral cooperation.

He will also interact with reputed Chinese businessmen and corporate executives to discuss bilateral trade, economic and investment ties.

He would also address a Pakistan-China B2B Investment Conference in Beijing.

Meanwhile, in a post on his X handle, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he looks forward to meeting President Xi Jinping and other world leaders to further build upon the bilateral ties with China, our All Weather Strategic Cooperative Partner, as well as with other key countries of the region.

He said the focus will be on enhancing regional cooperation, strengthening multilateralism and advancing shared goals for peace and prosperity.