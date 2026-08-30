Investors to Get Plots Up to 8 Kanals at Upcoming Tech Park near Lahore’s Arfa Karim Tower

LAHORE – A prime piece of land near Lahore’s iconic Arfa Karim Tower is set for major transformation as Lahore Development Authority (LDA) moves to establish a 119-kanal Tech Park City on Ferozepur Road.

The project is being positioned as new commercial and IT hub, with LDA planning to bring private investors on board and develop modern commercial facilities, including a dedicated parking plaza.

Purchased from Model Town Cooperative Housing Society, the land was once home to Lahore’s fruit and vegetable market before the facility was shifted to Kahna in 2011 over environmental concerns. The relocation came with a hefty price tag. The LDA paid more than Rs761 million to 103 shop owners in compensation for structures, relocation and related losses, while the remaining land was acquired under the Land Acquisition Act for another Rs1.847 billion.

The property was later earmarked for a hospital, but that plan failed to take off. Five year back, authorities approved transfer of the entire 119-kanal site to the Specialised Healthcare Department for more than Rs2 billion. Despite extensions, the department failed to make the payment.

Even after possession was reportedly handed over, the hospital proposal remained stalled. Later, officials decided to allocate 57 kanals free of cost for a proposed 100-bed hospital, but the project ultimately could not materialise. Now, the government charted a completely different course for the top-tier property.

Under Tech Park City plan, around 50 kanals will be opened for commercial development, while 1.12 kanals have been reserved for a public building. Around 6.17 kanals will be dedicated to parks, with nearly 60 kanals allocated for roads and parking.

Investors will be offered plots of 8 kanals, 1 kanal and 15 marlas, while the development rules will permit buildings reaching 72 feet (ground plus five floors) and, in designated areas, 90 feet (ground plus six floors). And the project is expected to generate serious money for the authority.

The first open auction of plots is scheduled for October 14, with additional plots planned for auction in 2027 and 2028. The LDA estimates that the auctions could generate a staggering Rs13.566 billion. Another Rs45 million is projected from leasing sites intended for a petrol pump and food outlet.

The project is expected to inject fresh energy into commercial activity and support the expansion of Lahore’s rapidly growing IT sector.