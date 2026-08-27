Mobiz opens NASTP Karachi Office, bringing Pakistan closer to Silicon Valley

KARACHI – Pakistan’s tech industry gets another push as US-based Mobiz expands its footprint at NASTP Karachi, bringing fresh momentum to the country’s ambitions of becoming a regional hub for AI, cloud, cybersecurity and global digital services.

Headquartered in Houston and linked in some reports to Silicon Valley operations and Pakistani ownership or roots, Mobiz provides global clients with cloud computing, AI, data service and cybersecurity solutions.

The company’s presence at NASTP Silicon 1 marks major expansion rather than its first entry into Pakistan. Mobiz already has established offices in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad, with reports in 2024 putting its Pakistani workforce at more than 50 employees.

The latest setup places Mobiz within a specialised technology ecosystem developed under NASTP, a Pakistan Air Force-led initiative backed by the government. NASTP’s facilities are designed to bring together businesses involved in IT, cybersecurity, aerospace and advanced technologies while supporting research, innovation and commercial activity.

SECP Chairman Kabir Ahmed Sidhu described the development as sign of growing confidence in Pakistan’s IT workforce, saying such investments strengthen the country’s prospects of emerging as a regional technology and global services hub.

The development comes amid Google’s recent establishment of its first local office in Pakistan, reinforcing a broader trend of international technology companies increasing their engagement with the country.

Mobiz’s expansion could create new opportunities for Pakistani professionals in high-value fields including AI, cloud computing, data services and cybersecurity.

The company’s international operations could also give local professionals greater exposure to global clients, advanced technologies and international business practices, helping develop skills needed for higher-value digital services.

For Pakistan’s economy, the expansion comes at a crucial time. IT and IT-enabled services exports reached a record approximately $4.6 billion in FY2025-26, registering growth of around 20–21% from nearly $3.8 billion previously.

Further expansion by international technology firms could increase service exports and foreign-exchange earnings, supporting Pakistan’s longer-term ambition of taking IT exports towards $10 billion.

Mobiz’s presence inside NASTP could also strengthen emerging technology cluster of Pakistan’s financial hub by bringing another international-facing company into a dedicated innovation environment. The technology park offers infrastructure and opportunities for collaboration, research, training and business networking, potentially making it easier for other technology companies to establish or expand operations.

The development also strengthens Pakistan’s pitch to foreign investors at a time when regulators are highlighting digitalisation, transparency and reforms aimed at lowering business costs and improving the investment environment.

Pakistan continues to face challenges including infrastructure reliability, policy consistency, skilled-worker retention and intense competition from other global technology markets.