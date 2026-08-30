Karachi Woman undergoes C-Section after Faking Pregnancy amid Family Pressure

A bizzare incident reported from Karachi where a woman underwent a C-section procedure despite allegedly never being pregnant.

Police said the woman faked pregnancy amid family pressure, with a fabricated ultrasound eventually exposing the startling truth. A shocking twist emerged in bizarre Karachi hospital case that sparked outrage over an allegedly missing newborn. The woman reportedly admitted to police that she was never pregnant and had even created a fake ultrasound report.

During probe, the woman confessed that she pretended to be pregnant. Police said the woman married in 2024 but later suffered a miscarriage. Investigators believe she subsequently came under pressure and began presenting herself as pregnant. She reportedly continued visiting hospitals for ultrasounds but never showed the reports to a doctor for proper consultation.

Investigators found that the woman was allegedly taken for an operation without proper medical tests being conducted beforehand. A medical examination and the medico-legal officer’s report reportedly found no evidence confirming that she was pregnant. Police also discovered that hospital staff relied on an ultrasound report shown on the woman’s mobile phone. Investigators later found the report to be unauthenticated.

The revelations have now placed the spotlight firmly on the hospital and its medical staff. The doctor involved in the case told police that there was no baby inside the woman’s abdomen during the operation. The doctor said the woman had arrived at the hospital in an emergency and claimed that she was receiving her regular treatment from another hospital.

Investigators are now asking a crucial question: If woman was not pregnant, how was she taken into the operating theatre without pregnancy being medically confirmed? The probe also questioned why the hospital failed to conduct the necessary tests before proceeding with the operation.

Police recorded statements from doctor and hospital staff and sought details of all tests conducted on the woman. CCTV footage, medical records and other relevant hospital documents have also been made part of the investigation. Police sources said the MLO and government medical team’s report will be crucial in determining the facts of the case and assessing the doctor’s version.

Police officials have made it clear that the woman’s alleged deception does not automatically end the matter for the hospital. Even if she was not pregnant, the hospital, doctor and other responsible individuals could face legal action if negligence is established.

The controversy erupted after the woman’s family claimed that she had given birth at the private hospital but that the newborn subsequently disappeared, accusing the hospital administration of negligence.