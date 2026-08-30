Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye to hold first defence pact meeting in Istanbul

ISLAMABAD – The first meeting under the joint defence agreement reached between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye in Makkah will be held in Istanbul tomorrow. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir have arrived in Istanbul to attend the meeting.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office spokesperson, the meeting will review the framework and progress of the defence agreement. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar arrived in Istanbul as part of his official visit to Türkiye.

Upon his arrival, Dar was received by Türkiye’s Deputy Chief of General Staff for Administrative Affairs, Brigadier General Şenol Varol, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Türkiye Dr Yousaf Junaid, Turkish Foreign Ministry Ambassador Cihad Erginay and other senior Turkish officials.

After reaching Istanbul, Dar visited the shrine of Hazrat Abu Ayyub al-Ansari (RA) and offered Fateha.

He also prayed for the security, peace and prosperity of Pakistan and its people, as well as for unity among the Muslim Ummah.

During his official visit to Türkiye, the deputy prime minister and foreign minister is scheduled to hold important meetings and participate in other official engagements.

Meanwhile, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has also arrived in Türkiye on an official visit. During his stay, the army chief will hold important meetings and participate in various official engagements.