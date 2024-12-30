Jimmy Carter, 39th US President and Nobel Peace Prize Winner, breathes his last at 100

WASHINGTON – James Earl Carter Jr, the 39th president of United States has breathed his last at age of 100 in Georgia, his family said Sunday.

Condolences started pouring in from parts of the world for Carter who was longest-living president in US. history. The aging politician was receiving specialized care since last year after battling an aggressive form of cancer.

Chip Carter, the son of deceased, recalled his father as a “hero,” commending his unmatchable dedication to peace. He said Mr Carter spent last moment with family.

Outgoing president Joe Biden also consoled death of Jimmy Carter, remembering his compassion and moral clarity lifte. Carter’s presidency was famous for several challenges while he spent most life for humanitarian work after leaving office.

His contributions to humanity and international conflicts earned him Nobel Peace Prize in 2002. He also bagged multiple Grammy Awards for his audiobooks.

Some of his key accomplishments include Camp David Accords, the Panama Canal Treaties, and the creation of the Departments of Energy and Education.