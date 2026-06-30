Afghan Taliban Drone Attack targeting Quetta foiled by Pakistani forces

QUETTA – A cross-border drone intrusion over Quetta, Balochistan, was successfully thwarted late on June 30, 2026, after security forces detected and electronically neutralized unmanned aerial vehicle before it could reach its alleged target, according to security sources.

Officials claimed the rudimentary drone was launched by militants belonging to banned group Fitna al Khawarij (FAK), which they allege operates as a proxy for the Afghan Taliban. They described the incident as another attempted drone operation originating from across the border.

The drone was intercepted using electronic countermeasures, preventing it from completing its intended mission. The operation was carried out without firing a shot, and authorities confirmed that no casualties, injuries, or property damage were reported.

Another Failed Drone Attempt By Afghan Taliban regime 🔴 🔴 On 30 June 26, the Afghan Taliban regime through their FAK proxy launched rudimentary drone over Quetta, Balochistan. The drone was successfully shot down electronically. No casualties occurred pic.twitter.com/uVbEny8PCU — Eagle Eye (@zarrar_11PK) June 30, 2026

Officials said the incident renewed concerns over alleged use of low-cost drones by militant groups in cross-border operations. Security agencies are examining the recovered material and investigating the circumstances surrounding the attempted intrusion.

While authorities described the incident as another failed drone attempt linked to hostile elements, the claims have not been independently verified. There was no immediate response from the Afghan Taliban regarding the allegations.