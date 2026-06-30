CCD under fire as Rs1.4 Million Extortion allegations rock Punjab Police ‘Encounter Unit’

CHAKWAL – Three personnel of Crime Control Department (CCD) Chakwal are accused of allegedly abducting two men and extorting Rs1.4 million from Attock businessman, with the departmental inquiry now reportedly in its final stages, raising questions over accountability, policing standards, and alleged existence of organized extortion network operating along the motorway.

Senior journalist Mohsin Raza claimed that the departmental investigation against three CCD Chakwal officials entered final phase. The inquiry is being conducted by SP Afzal Shah and is expected to conclude within the next couple of days.

District Officer CCD Chakwal Zulfiqar Bazid confirmed that the attendance of the three officials is no longer being marked in the departmental daily register while the inquiry remains underway.

The complainant, Nasir Mahmood, reportedly reached settlement with the three officials. According to the claims, the officers returned Rs1.4 million allegedly taken from him, while Nasir Mahmood agreed not to pursue further legal proceedings. Nasir said the alleged deal was reached at request of Attock politician Malik Amanat Khan Rawal and Pir Syed Shafqat Abbas Mashhadi.

Nasir earlier claimed that his employee Gul Zeb, accompanied by driver Amir Zeb, was transporting 30 cartons of cigarettes from Mardan to Lahore during the night of May 7–8 in vehicle LEA-1473 when they were allegedly intercepted by three police officials in Kallar Kahar. The complaint alleges that officials used Gul Zeb’s phone to contact business partner Muhammad Zeb and demanded Rs3 million, telling them to bring the money if they wanted both the men and the vehicle released.

Nasir Mahmood and Muhammad Zeb immediately left Attock for Kallar Kahar. During negotiations over the phone, the demanded amount was settled at Rs1.4 million.

Two men later Kallar Kahar around 9:00 a.m. on May 8 carrying the cash. They were allegedly instructed to leave the motorway and proceed toward Jheel Road, where they stopped near the Rescue 1122 office. Nasir said three men arrived in an unregistered Honda Civic, two dressed in civilian clothes and one in police uniform. He alleges that the officials collected Rs1.4 million and assured them that their employees and vehicle would be released within ten minutes.

The complainant identified the three officials as ASI Masood Ahmed, Head Constable Mohsin Shah, and Constable Ahsan Javed, alleging they were serving with CCD Chakwal. After the complaint, DPO Chakwal Kashif Zulfiqar assigned ASP Zaman Ali, SDPO Chakwal Sadar Circle, to investigate the allegations.

The initial inquiry allegedly found sufficient evidence supporting complainant’s allegations, and directions had reportedly been issued to register a criminal case against the three officials. However, the report claims that just as the FIR was about to be registered, senior CCD officials intervened, arguing that under departmental Standard Operating Procedures, disciplinary proceedings against CCD personnel must be handled internally.

The FIR was reportedly withheld, and the case was transferred to the Regional CCD Office in Rawalpindi, where SP Afzal Shah is now conducting the departmental inquiry.

Amid outrage of the case, journos, activists raised questions over existence of an organized network comprising retired and serving police personnel as the group has allegedly been operating for years and has earned the nickname “Motorway Gang.”

The report alleges that members of the network monitor toll plazas, petrol stations, and tyre repair shops to identify vehicles transporting narcotics or other illegal goods. Once identified, the vehicles are allegedly intercepted within the jurisdictions of Chakwal and Kallar Kahar, where financial settlements are allegedly negotiated with those transporting the cargo.

The report further notes that the three CCD officials were reportedly not officially deployed in Kallar Kahar on the day of the alleged incident, making their presence there a key point in the ongoing inquiry. The case has also triggered debate over the cargo itself. Some sources claim the intercepted vehicle was carrying illegal cigarettes destined for Punjab.

Nasir Mahmood rejected that allegation, saying the cigarettes were manufactured in Mardan, where taxes are paid to KP government. He argues that the products are legally transported to Lahore because they command higher prices in Punjab.

The allegations have implications for public confidence in law enforcement and may intensify scrutiny of alleged misconduct within specialized policing units.