No More Summer Camps in Punjab Schools from July 1 amid Hot, Humid Weather

LAHORE – Punjab Education Department banned summer camps in all public and private schools from July 1, warning educational institutions of strict action for any violation.

According to an official notification, no school will be permitted to organize summer camps after June 30. The department clarified that earlier permission for summer camps was granted only up to June 30, and no extension has been approved.

The decision comes amid soaring temperatures and growing concerns over the health risks posed by the severe heatwave. Education authorities said the ban is intended to safeguard students, teachers, and school staff from the potentially dangerous effects of extreme weather.

Officials made it clear that any institution found conducting summer camps after July 1 will face serious consequences. The penalties may include heavy fines, show-cause notices, and, in cases of serious or repeated violations, cancellation of the school’s license.

To ensure strict compliance, Punjab Education Department instructed all District Education Authorities to immediately notify schools about the new directives and oversee their implementation. Special monitoring teams have also been formed and will begin inspecting schools from July 1. Any institution violating the ban will face immediate legal and administrative action.

Authorities said the restriction has been introduced in light of children’s health and safety, saying attending educational activities during the ongoing extreme heat could expose students to serious health hazards.

The decision has been widely welcomed by many parents, who believe the move will help keep children safe during the intense summer heat. Parents also encouraged students to use the summer break to rest and complete their holiday homework, allowing them to return to school better prepared for the upcoming academic session.