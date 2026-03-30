Aamir Awan, owner of Toyota Motors, gunned down at Islamabad farmhouse

ISLAMABAD – Businessman Aamir Awan has been killed at his private farmhouse, Islamabad police said Monday.

The horrifying attack occurred on Sunday in one of the capital’s most upscale neighborhoods. Armed robbers stormed the property, leaving Awan with severe gunshot wounds. Despite rushed medical attention, the prominent Toyota Motors owner succumbed to his injuries, sending waves of fear across the city.

The murder, which took place in Shahzad Town, has immediately captured the attention of top officials. Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry addressed the shocking incident, stressing that while crime in Islamabad has generally decreased this year, this violent act will be investigated thoroughly. He assured the public that all findings will be released once the probe concludes.

اسلام آباد میں ٹیوٹا موٹرز کے مالک عامر اعوان کو ان کے فارم ھاوس میں بیڈ روم کے اندر قتل کر دیا گیا

اسلام آباد میں لوگ اسلحہ لے کر پھرتے رہتے ہیں ، پولیس ٹک ٹاک بنانے تک محدود ہے pic.twitter.com/8wuYbiIJqA — Muqadas Farooq Awan (@muqadasawann) March 30, 2026

Chaudhry also highlighted Islamabad’s track record in handling violent crimes, noting that previous random murders have been solved and perpetrators punished. “Authorities are committed to ensuring justice in this high-profile case,” he said.

The audacity of the attack has left residents worried about safety in even the city’s most secure areas, underscoring the urgent need for heightened vigilance and stronger law enforcement measures.