Latest

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 30 March 2026

By Our Correspondent
9:20 am | Mar 30, 2026

KARACHI – The local currency market witnessed steady activity today, with major international currencies maintaining strong positions against the Pakistani Rupee.

US Dollar remained stable at Rs. 279.50 (buying) and Rs. 280.20 (selling), continuing to dominate trading volumes. Meanwhile, the Euro showed a firm trend, trading between Rs. 322.02 and Rs. 328.75, reflecting sustained demand in the European corridor.

UK Pound Sterling remained one of the highest-valued currencies in the market, recorded at Rs. 372.38 (buying)and Rs. 380.98 (selling). UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal held stable positions. The Dirham was traded at Rs. 75.90 to Rs. 77.25, while the Riyal hovered between Rs. 74.20 and Rs. 75.45, supported by consistent remittance inflows from overseas workers.

Swiss Franc and Kuwaiti Dinar remained among the highest in value, with the Dinar reaching up to Rs. 900.45 on the selling side. Asian currencies such as the Japanese Yen and Chinese Yuan showed relatively lower but stable trading ranges.

Market analysts suggest that the rupee is experiencing controlled fluctuations, with demand for major currencies staying consistent due to import payments and remittances.

 

 
Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar 279.50 280.20
Euro 322.02 328.75
UK Pound Sterling 372.38 380.98
UAE Dirham 75.90 77.25
Saudi Riyal 74.20 75.45
Australian Dollar 189.60 194.25
Bahrain Dinar 732.15 742.90
Canadian Dollar 198.97 204.25
China Yuan 36.65 37.60
Danish Krone 43.25 43.65
Hong Kong Dollar 35.00 36.00
Indian Rupee 2.05 2.31
Japanese Yen 1.7210 1.8199
Kuwaiti Dinar 889.60 900.45
Malaysian Ringgit 65.25 66.45
New Zealand Dollar 160.81 165.35
Norwegian Krone 27.65 27.95
Omani Riyal 719.25 729.55
Qatari Riyal 73.33 74.30
Singapore Dollar 215.32 220.32
Swedish Krona 30.20 30.50
Swiss Franc 355.00 358.85
Thai Baht 8.00 8.15
  Hh
Avatar photo
Our Correspondent

Related News

Search now