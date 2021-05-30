Pakistani envoy invites Afghan FM to Islamabad

KABUL — Pakistan has invited Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar to visit Islamabad to boost relations between the two neighbouring countries.

The Afghan Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the invitation was extended by the Pakistani ambassador to Kabul, Mansoor Ahmad Khan, in a telephonic conversation to Minister Atmar.

The Pakistani ambassador to Kabul in a tweet said that he had constructive exchanges on Afghan peace process and further “strengthening Pakistan-Afghanistan relations with Atmar.

Great pleasure to speak to FM H.E. Haneef Atmar. Had constructive exchanges on Afghan peace process and further strengthening Pakistan-Afghanistan relations. It was honour to reiterate invitation from FM @SMQureshiPTI to FM @MHaneefAtmar to visit Islamabad at earliest convenience — Mansoor Ahmad Khan (@ambmansoorkhan) May 29, 2021

“It was honor to reiterate invitation from (Pakistani Foreign Minister)to minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar visit Islamabad at earliest convenience,” he added.

This comes as there are rumours that Pakistan will likely host a conference on the Afghan peace process.