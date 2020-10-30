Turkey thanks Pakistan for solidarity over earthquake losses
Web Desk
09:38 PM | 30 Oct, 2020
Turkey thanks Pakistan for solidarity over earthquake losses
Share

ISLAMABAD – The government of Turkey on Friday expressed gratitude to Pakistan for the solidarity expressed over its losses after a strong earthquake hit the city of Izmir.

"Sincere thanks to brotherly people of Pakistan for expressing sympathy for the earthquake in Izmir and strong solidarity with the Turkish people," Turkey's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on its official twitter page.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry added that "May Allah bless both our nations and eternal friendship".

Turkey's ambassador in Pakistan Mustafa Yurdakul also expressed gratitude to Pakistan for always standing by his country in difficult times.

"Thank you Pakistan for always being there and standing with Turkey," he said on twitter.

Earlier, Pakistan expressed solidarity with the people of Turkey as a strong earthquake collapsed several buildings in Izmir city.

"Extremely anguished by news of earthquake in Izmir, Turkey, and people reportedly trapped in demolished buildings," the Foreign Office said in a tweet.

The Foreign Office also extended solidarity with the Turkish people during the natural calamity.

"Like always, people of Pakistan are in strong solidarity with their Turkish brethren. Our best wishes and prayers," it said.

Turkish officials as quoted by TRT World said at least 20 building collapsed in Izmir with people trapped under the debris at around five sites, fearing casualties.

More From This Category
‘She is my soulmate’ – PM Imran expresses ...
10:49 AM | 31 Oct, 2020
COVID19 claims 11 more lives in Pakistan, infects ...
10:38 AM | 31 Oct, 2020
Terrorism threat: KPK urges opposition to ...
09:37 AM | 31 Oct, 2020
AI demands India to stop its suppression of ...
09:02 AM | 31 Oct, 2020
Pakistan expects from US an even-handed treatment ...
08:32 AM | 31 Oct, 2020
PM pays surprise visit to Islamabad hospital to ...
11:29 PM | 30 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ameer Gillani pays tribute to his drama 'Sabaat' by releasing an orignal song with the ...
10:45 AM | 31 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr