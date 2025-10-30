Blow to Khwarij as top commander sent to hell in KP Operation

RAWALPINDI — Pakistani forces successfully foiled an infiltration attempt from across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Bajaur District, killing four terrorists, including a high-profile Khwarij commander, during a late-night operation, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Thursday.

According to ISPR, the movement of Khwarij attempting to infiltrate into Pakistani territory was detected on the night of 29/30 October 2025. Security forces responded with precise and effective fire, eliminating all four militants on the spot.

Among those killed was Khwarij Commander Amjad alias Mazahim, described as a high-value target and second-in-command to Noor Wali, the head of the Fitna al Khwarij group, an Indian-backed terrorist network operating from Afghanistan.

The statement noted that Amjad was the head of the Rehbari Shura of the outfit and carried a head money of Rs. 5 million announced by the Government of Pakistan. He had been actively involved in orchestrating multiple terrorist attacks inside Pakistan while residing in Afghanistan.

ISPR emphasized that the leadership of Fitna al Khwarij, based in Afghanistan, continues to direct infiltration efforts into Pakistan in an attempt to project a false impression of domestic presence and to raise the waning morale of militants in Bajaur and Mohmand following effective counterterrorism operations by Pakistan’s security forces.

The military spokesperson reiterated Pakistan’s demand that the Interim Afghan Government take concrete measures to prevent its soil from being used by terrorist proxies against Pakistan, reaffirming Islamabad’s stance that Fitna al Khwarij operatives continue to find safe havens in Afghanistan.

ISPR further stated that a sanitization operation is underway in the region to clear any remaining Indian-sponsored militants, as part of the ongoing counterterrorism drive “Azm-e-Istehkam,” approved by the Federal Apex Committee on the National Action Plan (NAP).“

Pakistan’s security forces remain resolute and unwavering in their commitment to defend the nation’s borders and eliminate the menace of foreign-sponsored terrorism,” the ISPR said.