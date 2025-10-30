Pak Army Chief sends strong message to Afghan Taliban, Khawarij during Peshawar visit

PESHAWAR – Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir visited Peshawar and convened a high-level Jirga with tribal elders, reaffirming the nation’s firm stance against cross-border threats and terror networks as Pakistan enforced zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.

Addressing the gathering, General Munir hailed the tribal communities for their unwavering support to security forces during the recent standoff with the Afghan Taliban. He also paid tribute to the courage and sacrifices of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, acknowledging their critical role in Pakistan’s relentless fight against terrorism.

The tribal elders responded with full backing for the Armed Forces’ counterterrorism operations, including measures against the Afghan Taliban, pledging continued cooperation in ensuring regional security.

He made it clear that while Pakistan seeks peace with all neighbors, including Afghanistan, attacks on Pakistani soil from Afghan territory will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Islamabad has exercised restraint over repeated cross-border attacks and pursued diplomatic and economic initiatives to strengthen Pak-Afghan relations, he said.

COAS did not hold back criticism of the Afghan Taliban regime, accusing them of supporting Indian-backed terror groups, Fitna Al Khwarij and Fitna Al Hindustan, rather than taking decisive action. Assuring the tribal elders, General Munir vowed that Pakistan, particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, would be thoroughly cleared of terrorists and their collaborators.

The visit underscores Pakistan Army’s commitment to working closely with tribal communities and sending a strong message that terrorism and cross-border aggression will face an uncompromising response.