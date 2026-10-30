Punjab CM launches Rs1.99 Trillion Pivot Economic Plan promising 1 Million Employment Opportunities

LAHORE – Punjab is gearing up for massive economic transformation as Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz unveils a historic Rs1.99 trillion PIVOT plan, targeting over one million employment opportunities, 162,000 direct jobs and an additional $6.8 billion in exports. The ambitious three-year initiative aims to turn Punjab into a major industrial and investment hub through affordable business financing, modern industries and large-scale private investment.

The historic Punjab Innovation, Value Addition and Economic Transformation (PIVOT) Plan 2026–29, officially launched on Friday, October 30, sets out a three-year roadmap to turn the country’s most populous province into a competitive, export-driven industrial hub.

With a total proposed investment of Rs1,995.3 billion, the initiative aims to generate an additional $6.8 billion in exports, create 162,000 direct jobs and support employment opportunities for over one million people.

Addressing a high-profile ceremony attended by leading industrialists, bankers, diplomats and international development partners, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz declared that Punjab was entering a new economic era driven by innovation, industrial expansion and private investment.

She said her government was determined to replace administrative barriers with investor-friendly policies, allowing businesses to grow, manufacturers to compete internationally and young people to secure better livelihoods.

Rs300 Billion Financing Package for Businesses at Just 0–5% Rates

One of the most significant announcements under PIVOT is a Rs300 billion concessional financing initiative designed to help businesses expand without facing excessive borrowing costs.

The Strategic Trade Enhancement Programme (STEP), supported by a newly introduced digital portal, will offer eligible businesses financing at concessional rates ranging from zero to five percent, subject to programme conditions.

The scheme aims to encourage industrial expansion, technological upgrades and export-oriented investment.

The wider economic transformation strategy brings together Rs1,089 billion in planned government investment and a targeted Rs906 billion contribution from the private sector.

Maryam Nawaz made it clear that the government would act as a facilitator while entrepreneurs, investors and industrialists would lead Punjab’s economic expansion.

She invited investors from across Pakistan and abroad to explore emerging opportunities in the province, promising a more supportive and transparent business environment.

Rs753.7 Billion Push to Turn Punjab into an Export Powerhouse

Manufacturing and industrial modernisation form the backbone of the new economic roadmap, with Rs753.7 billion allocated for improving production capabilities, value addition and global competitiveness.

The initiative specifically targets Punjab’s established industrial strengths, including textiles, garments, sports equipment, leather goods, footwear, surgical instruments, pharmaceuticals, electric fans, cutlery, steel and ceramics.

A major focus will be placed on helping local manufacturers move beyond traditional production methods towards technology-driven, higher-value exports.

To ease the financial burden on industries, the Punjab government has earmarked Rs50 billion for solar installations and battery energy storage systems.

Another Rs50 billion has been reserved for the reimbursement of duties paid on industrial machinery, encouraging factory owners to introduce advanced manufacturing equipment.

The plan also includes modern testing laboratories, product certification centres and plug-and-play industrial facilities designed to allow businesses to launch production with less delay.

These measures are expected to support compliance with international standards and help exporters access new overseas markets.

Maryam Nawaz said Punjab’s industries must compete on quality, innovation and value addition rather than focusing solely on production volumes.

Farmers to Benefit from Four New Agro-Processing Parks

Punjab’s agricultural sector is also set for a major transformation, with the government planning four specialised agro-processing parks in Sargodha, Khanewal, Okara and Bhakkar.

The proposed facilities will focus on reducing post-harvest losses, improving food processing and connecting farmers with more profitable domestic and international supply chains.

The initiative seeks to increase value addition in wheat, citrus fruits, potatoes and mangoes while strengthening marketing and export opportunities.

In another major agricultural reform, specialised horticulture authorities are planned for 20 districts, alongside targeted export financing for horticulture and floriculture businesses.

The government also aims to expand commercial opportunities in livestock, dairy farming, fisheries, halal meat and milk-based products.

The objective is to shift Punjab’s agricultural economy from selling largely raw produce towards manufacturing and exporting higher-value products.

For farmers, these reforms are intended to create better market access, improve earnings and encourage private investment in agricultural processing.

Over 400,000 Youth to Receive Industry-Focused Skills Training

Young people are expected to become major beneficiaries of the PIVOT strategy, which includes an extensive technical and vocational training programme.

The Punjab government has set a target of training 402,060 individuals over the next three years, focusing on skills demanded by modern industries, technology companies and emerging business sectors.

Unlike conventional training programmes centred primarily on certificates, the initiative aims to connect vocational education with practical employment requirements.

The plan also seeks to support entrepreneurship and prepare young workers for opportunities in growing industrial and digital sectors.

Speaking about youth employment, Maryam Nawaz said Pakistan’s younger generation needed opportunities that could translate education into meaningful careers.

She stressed that vocational training must respond to the changing demands of employers and provide participants with skills capable of improving their long-term earning potential.

Punjab to Digitise 300 Government Services, Connect 2,000 Businesses to E-Commerce

The economic package also introduces an extensive digital reform agenda aimed at making Punjab more attractive to local and international investors.

Under the E-Biz initiative, 300 government and administrative services are planned to be shifted to digital platforms.

The move is intended to reduce paperwork, simplify business procedures, improve transparency and make government services more accessible.

Another target involves connecting 2,000 businesses to e-commerce platforms, helping smaller enterprises explore digital sales channels and reach wider markets.

The government also plans reforms to labour regulations, public-private partnership mechanisms and approved government-land leasing arrangements for productive economic activities.

Maryam Nawaz said investors should spend their time developing businesses and creating employment rather than navigating unnecessary administrative complications.

The new approach aims to create an environment in which businesses can operate more efficiently while public institutions provide faster and more transparent services.

Tourism and Technology Sectors Included in Major Development Drive

The PIVOT programme extends beyond traditional industries, placing tourism, hospitality, digital services and technology-related businesses among Punjab’s economic priorities.

Under the plan, tourism infrastructure will be modernised to improve visitor facilities and encourage investment in hotels, hospitality businesses and related services.

The government also intends to create opportunities for private-sector participation in developing tourism destinations.

Alongside these improvements, workforce training and business digitisation measures are expected to support technology-driven economic activity.

The broader objective is to diversify Punjab’s economy and create income-generating opportunities across multiple industries.

Pakistan’s Biggest Business Names Back Punjab’s Economic Vision

The launch brought together some of Pakistan’s most influential business personalities, signalling significant private-sector interest in the provincial government’s economic strategy.

Among those attending were Mian Mansha, Arif Habib, Fawad Mukhtar, Zaid Bashir and Usman Khalid Waheed.

State Bank of Pakistan Governor Jameel Ahmad also participated alongside senior executives from major commercial banks and financial institutions.

International representation included ambassadors, diplomatic officials and development partners from the World Bank, Asian Development Bank and United Nations agencies.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman were also present, together with provincial cabinet members and senior government officials.

The gathering brought government policymakers, financial institutions and industrial leaders together around the proposed economic transformation agenda.

Arif Habib Announces Pakistan’s Tallest Commercial Building in Lahore

In one of the ceremony’s standout moments, prominent businessman and real estate developer Arif Habib announced plans to construct Pakistan’s tallest commercial building at CBD One in Lahore.

The proposed project marks a significant investment announcement linked to Punjab’s development ambitions.

It also highlights private-sector interest in Lahore’s expanding commercial real estate market.

The announcement added momentum to the launch, demonstrating how major investors are exploring new development opportunities in the province.

Special PIVOT Board to Ensure Projects Deliver Results

To translate the ambitious economic blueprint into practical action, the Punjab government has announced a dedicated monitoring and implementation framework.

A PIVOT Board, chaired by Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, will oversee the programme.

A specialised PIVOT Secretariat will be established in the Planning and Development Department, while a separate PIVOT Cell will operate in the Chief Secretary’s Office.

Deputy commissioners will serve as focal persons at the district level to support coordination and implementation.

A central PIVOT Dashboard and an Industry Scorecard will track progress against measurable targets, with regular reviews intended to identify delays and improve accountability.

Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman confirmed that the plan would be operationalised within six months.

Maryam Nawaz emphasised that the programme would be judged by its results rather than announcements alone, including actual investment, industrial growth, higher exports and employment creation.

New Era of Economic Prosperity

The launch of the PIVOT Plan 2026–29 represents one of Punjab’s most ambitious proposed economic development programmes, combining nearly Rs2 trillion in planned public and private investment with major reforms across manufacturing, agriculture, digital services and workforce development.

Its central targets include $6.8 billion in additional exports, more than one million employment opportunities, 162,000 direct jobs and hundreds of thousands of workers equipped with market-relevant skills.

Concluding the ceremony, Maryam Nawaz reaffirmed her commitment to building a Punjab where businesses flourish, industries compete globally, farmers receive better returns and young people have opportunities to improve their futures.

She said Punjab was opening its doors to investment and partnership, expressing confidence that cooperation between the government and private sector could turn the province’s economic potential into lasting prosperity.