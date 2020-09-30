Pink Ribbon starts PINKtober awareness drive

LAHORE - Pink Ribbon has been tirelessly working to break the taboo and raise awareness on the issue of breast cancer for the last 16 years.

Pink Ribbon observes PINKtober as breast cancer awareness month which aims at disseminating information regarding breast cancer prevention, detection and treatment to save more than 40,000 women dying from cancer every year.

This year to take this campaign to the next level Pink Ribbon has developed a “Breast Cancer Patient-Centric” framework to provide a solution to the problems faced by breast cancer patients.

While talking to the media CEO Pink Ribbon Omer Aftab has presented some recommendations for the govt to resolve the issues that are affecting breast cancer patients.

"To waive off custom duties on diagnostic equipment, especially Mammogram and Ultrasound Machines, availability of diagnostic facilities at least at the DHQ level, Inclusion of breast cancer treatment to be prioritised in the health budget and health care, subsidise breast cancer medicines or abolish taxes and duties, allow the import of all molecules for the treatment of Breast Cancer and waive off custom duties too, Banning cancer-causing ingredients that are used in food, the establishment of the National Cancer Registry and establishment of National Cancer Prevention Programme is included in recommendations," Aftab added.

He said: "understanding the gravity of the problem Honorable President of Pakistan and the First Lady are endorsing our cause to raise awareness on this issue. On the other hand, our Prime Minister Imran Khan has been working on the issue of cancer for last 22 years so this is the best time to develop a roadmap to control breast cancer incidence in Pakistan".