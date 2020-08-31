Pakistan to establish three 'marble cities' in Balochistan
Share
ISLAMABAD – Balochistan Minister for Industries Muhammad Khan Toor Utmankhail says the provincial government has named three major districts as "marble cities" to attract foreign and local investments in the mining sector, according to local media.
Dedicated markets would be established at the marble cities including Loralai, Khuzdar and Dalbandin to offer vast business opportunities to the investors, the Associated Press of Pakistan quoted the minister as saying on Sunday.
With establishment of the marble cities, employment opportunities for 30,000 locals will be created and the entire province would benefit from its associated benefits, the minister said.
He added that all the facilities for carving marble stones would be provided to attract maximum investment in the sector. The move will also help fulfill the demand of various varieties of marble in the country and foreign markets.
Pakistan has huge marble resources which spread largely across three provinces including Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.
- IHC orders Nawaz Sharif to “Surrender before the law” before Sep 902:23 PM | 1 Sep, 2020
- I salute the resilience of Kashmir people against oppression: Mehwish ...02:12 PM | 1 Sep, 2020
- NEPRA approves 84 paisa per unit hike in power tariff12:58 PM | 1 Sep, 2020
- New Zealand designates Christchurch shooter as terrorist entity12:35 PM | 1 Sep, 2020
- Security Council ‘ignoring’ terrorism by extremist, fascist ...12:22 PM | 1 Sep, 2020
- Emma Roberts is expecting her first child with boyfriend Garrett ...11:18 AM | 1 Sep, 2020
- These 5 DIY hair masks are what you need to undo summer damage12:46 AM | 1 Sep, 2020
- Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold war to be launched on November 1310:13 PM | 31 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020