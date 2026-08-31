Balochistan Terror Plot Foiled as Pak Forces gun down 2 militants in Washuk

WASHUK – A counter-strike operation occurred in Balochistan where Pakistani forces launched an intelligence-based operation under Operation Radd-ul-Fitna in Washuk.

Security forces dealt a blow to a militant network in Balochistan, killing at least two suspected militants during an intelligence-based operation in Washuk district on Monday.

The operation was launched in the Palantak area of Washuk under Operation Radd-ul-Fitna, targeting militants affiliated with the Fitna Al Hindustan terrorist group. Two militants killed during the operation were allegedly involved in attacks on the Mashkhel police station and a customs house.

The operation saw the militants’ vehicle destroyed, while security personnel recovered weapons and ammunition from their possession. Sources said the seized arms and ammunition were allegedly intended for further terrorist activities, including targeted killings of unarmed Baloch civilians.

The successful operation comes amid continued security efforts to dismantle militant networks operating in Balochistan and prevent further attacks.

Security forces made it clear that intelligence-based operations against Fitna Al Hindustan militants will continue across the province until the group is completely eliminated.