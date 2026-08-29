Teenage Girls ‘Brainwashed’ for Suicide Attacks Rescued in Balochistan

QUETTA – Two teenage girls, allegedly trained for suicide attacks, were rescued during security operation in southern Balochistan. The girls’ revealed disturbing alleged recruitment network in which grief, loss and calls for revenge were used to draw vulnerable youngsters into militancy.

A major security operation in southern Balochistan reportedly foiled alleged plan to use two underage girls in a suicide attack, with officials saying the case has exposed disturbing pattern of recruitment, psychological manipulation and violence allegedly linked to the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

The two girls, identified by officials as 16-year-old Zainab and 12-year-old Fatima, were reportedly taken into protective custody after security forces acted on intelligence about their transfer from an undisclosed location. The revelations linked to girls during questioning raised serious concerns over the alleged exploitation of minors for militant activities.

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langau, speaking at presser alongside two girls, said purpose of the briefing was to highlight what he described as the activities of “Fitna al-Hindustan.” According to the minister, Zainab’s husband, Saif, was among several members of her family allegedly killed after refusing attempts by a local BLA commander to recruit him.

The minister claimed that eight to ten members of Zainab’s extended family had been killed, and that after Saif’s death, the commander continued contacting Zainab. According to Zainab’s account, the commander blamed state institutions for her husband’s death and encouraged her to seek revenge.

Zainab told investigators that Fatima was her cousin and was frequently with her, which eventually brought the younger girl into contact with the same commander. Officials alleged that Fatima’s father had also been killed in BLA attack. The girls were allegedly subjected to emotional manipulation and persuaded to join the organization by being encouraged to seek revenge. The case is particularly alarming because Fatima is reportedly only 12 years old.

The two girls reportedly said they eventually reached BLA camp after being influenced by messages centered on revenge against state institutions. They mentioned being kept at undisclosed location for more than a month. The girls allegedly told investigators that they were subjected to violence while being held there. They also reportedly alleged that the commander made inappropriate proposals to them.

When the girls insisted on meeting the commander, they were allegedly told that he was traveling in a neighboring country and would meet them after returning.

The plan came to light when security forces received intelligence about the girls being moved to another location, officials said. Acting on the information, security personnel reportedly intercepted the transfer and took both girls into custody safely, preventing what authorities described as a potential suicide attack involving minors.

The girls thanked security forces, and appealed to the government and the public for forgiveness. Beyond immediate security operation, the case raises deeply troubling question, how are vulnerable children being manipulated into becoming instruments of violence?

The allegations presented by officials point to recruitment strategy allegedly built around personal loss, grief and demands for revenge, followed by isolation and preparation for violent acts.