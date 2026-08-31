CDF Asim Munir meets Top Turkish, Saudi Officials in Major Defence Push

ANKARA – Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir held series of high-level meetings in Istanbul during his official visit to Türkiye, with discussions focusing on bilateral defence cooperation, matters of mutual interest and the evolving regional security situation.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Field Marshal Asim Munir separately met Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Turkish National Defence Minister Yaşar Güler and Chief of the Turkish General Staff General Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu.

The meetings covered ways to further strengthen defence ties, enhance bilateral cooperation and address emerging regional security challenges.

Field Marshal Asim Munir also attended a meeting of the Strategic Political and Defence Committee established under the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement, bringing together Pakistan, Türkiye and Saudi Arabia.

The trilateral forum reviewed a range of initiatives and potential avenues for expanding strategic coordination and defence cooperation among the three countries.

The high-level engagements shows deep-rooted ties between Pakistan, Türkiye and Saudi Arabia amid growing strategic and defence coordination among the three countries amid an evolving regional security landscape.