Mir Raza case: Medical board says Karachi trader died of gunshot-induced heart rupture

KARACHI – The medical board that conducted the exhumation of young Karachi businessman Mir Raza has issued its final report, concluding that he died from a ruptured heart caused by a gunshot wound.

According to reports, the final report of the exhumation board, headed by the Karachi police surgeon, has been submitted in the Mir Raza case.

The report said the rupture of the heart was caused by a penetrating firearm injury to the chest. The bullet entered from the back and exited through the front of Mir Raza’s chest.

The exhumation board further stated that the available evidence was inconsistent with suicide, ruling out suicide as the manner of death.

The report also confirmed the presence of hydrochloric acid on Mir Raza’s shirt. Traces of the local anaesthetic bupivacaine were detected in his blood sample.

No evidence of narcotic, sedative or poisonous substances was found in the laboratory analysis. However, gunshot residue was detected on samples taken from his shirt.

Traces of lead and barium were found on both the front and back portions of the shirt. According to the medical board, the presence of lead and barium is consistent with particles produced by firearm discharge.

The report further noted that a higher concentration of gunshot residue was found around the wound on the deceased’s back.