Pakistan weather: Check maximum, minimum temperatures in your city today

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast warm to hot weather across several major cities on Monday, August 31, with temperatures expected to vary widely across the country.

Gilgit is forecast to record the highest maximum temperature among the listed cities at 39°C, while Bahawalpur and Peshawar could reach 38°C.

Islamabad, Lahore and Faisalabad are expected to record maximum temperatures of 37°C. Multan and Quetta could reach 36°C, while Hyderabad and Chitral are forecast to see highs of 35°C.

Karachi is expected to remain comparatively cooler, with a maximum temperature of 31°C.

The forecast minimum temperatures include 18°C in Quetta, 20°C in Gilgit, 22°C in Muzaffarabad and Chitral, and 25°C in Islamabad and Hyderabad.

Other cities are expected to record minimum temperatures of 26°C in Karachi, 27°C in Multan, Bahawalpur and Peshawar, and 29°C in Lahore and Faisalabad.

PMD also shared Glacier Lake Monitoring update saying, “Minimum Air Temperatures Observed Across Glaciated Valleys on August 31, 2026”.