PIA’s Karachi-bound flight makes emergency return to Toronto airport over fire

TORONTO – A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight bound for Karachi from Toronto was forced to return to the airport shortly after takeoff following an indication of fire in the aircraft’s cargo hold panel.

Reports said flight PK-784 returned to Toronto around 15 minutes after departure after the captain received the fire warning.

Emergency services were alerted and fire brigade personnel reached the runway as a precaution.

The Boeing 777 was subsequently moved to a parking area, where emergency crews began inspecting the cargo hold.

All passengers on board were safely transferred to the airport lounge, according to the reprots.

Authorities are continuing inspections to determine the cause of the fire indication and establish whether there was any actual fire in the cargo hold.

Earlier this month, it emerged that the federal government has revoked the licenses of 50 pilots and suspended another 33 amid allegations concerning fraudulent pilot credentials.

The Ministry of Defence disclosed the action in a written response during Friday’s Question Hour, saying the measures were taken under the Civil Aviation Rules, 1994.

The ministry said restrictions placed on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) by the UK, European Union and US over the allegations resulted in estimated revenue losses of Rs200 billion between August 2020 and December 2024.

PIA also lost access to the UK, its most profitable international market. A cabinet committee led by the defence minister has been established to review the issue.