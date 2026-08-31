PM Shehbaz departs for Kyrgyzstan today to assume SCO chairmanship

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will depart for Kyrgyzstan today (Monday) on an official visit from 31 August to 2 September 2026.

The visit will include participation in the SCO Council of Heads of State meeting, as well as bilateral engagements in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Foreign Office said in a press release.

PM Shehbaz will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Communication Abdul Aleem Khan, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ataullah Tarar, and senior officials.

During his stay in Bishkek, the prime minister will participate in the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Heads of State and the SCO Plus Summit. The Prime Minister will also assume Pakistan’s Chairmanship of the SCO Council of Heads of State (CHS) for 2026-2027.

On the sidelines of the SCO engagements, the prime minister will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of participating countriesHe will also participate in the opening ceremony of the World Nomad Games on 31 August 2026.

On 2 September 2026, the premier will hold bilateral discussions with President Sadyr Zhaparov on the entire spectrum of Pakistan-Kyrgyzstan relations.

The two sides will comprehensively review Pakistan-Kyrgyzstan relations and discuss ways to further deepen bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade and investment, energy, regional connectivity, education, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

The leaders will also exchange views on regional and international developments of mutual interest and cooperation at regional and multilateral fora.

Pakistan and the Kyrgyz Republic enjoy warm and fraternal relations, rooted in shared history, faith, and cultural affinity, as well as common aspirations for peace, connectivity, and prosperity in Central and South Asia. The forthcoming visit will provide an important opportunity to consolidate the momentum generated by recent high-level exchanges, translate political goodwill into enhanced practical cooperation, and further strengthen the enduring partnership between Pakistan and the Kyrgyz Republic.